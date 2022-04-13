0
Sports

Mamudo Moro wants to score over 15-goals for Swedish club Mjallby

Wed, 13 Apr 2022

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro wants to score over 15-goal goals for his side Mjallby in the Swedish top-flight.

Moro scored for the second time in a row for Mjallby in their 1-0 win over Djurgårdens last Sunday.

He scored the only goal of the game to help the club secured victory at home.

The 27-year-old scored on the 67th minute and lasted the entire duration.

Moro has scored two goals in two matches with an assist.

According to Moro, it is his target to score over 15 goals for his outfit.

“It feels so good that I found peace in front of goal” he said.

“I'll score a lot of goals. Just keep going. My goal is to get over 15 goals. That's my focus.

"Extremely efficient" he added.

