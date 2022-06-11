Man City release Ghanaian youngsters Aminu Mohammed, Kwaku Oduro

Aminu Mohammed and Kwaku Oduro

English Premier League champions Manchester City have cut loose former Ghana youth star Aminu Mohammed five years after the English side bought the Ghanaian prodigy.

He failed to justify the faith reposed on him by the club and has a such been released by the English side.



Manchester City 2017 spent $2million to acquire the then Ghana U-17 star from the Ghana Premier League side WAFA.



He showed so much promise as a teenager but failed to justify that he can move a notch up beyond his potential as he failed at several loan sides.



Mohammed Aminu now 21 years was expelled from the Dutch side NAC Breda during a loan spell and was also surplus to requirements at second-tier Belgium side Lommel SK.



He was a hot cake when Man City snapped him up as his dribbling and skill set drew comparisons to Lionel Messi and City beat off the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He drew admiring glances from mega bucks Paris Saint Germain when he scored twice against them at an international tournament in Qatar in 2016.



The Ghanaian youngster trained with the junior side of WAFA's partner club RB Salzburg of Austria where he trained and played in the Al Kass tournament with them in Qatar in 2016 where he was spotted by the elites in Europe.



Mohammed was part of the Ghana U17 team that reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 in India.



Meanwhile, compatriot Kwaku Oduro who was born in the UK to Ghanaian parents has also been released by the citizens.



The right-back captained City U18s to their league title last season and played 15 times for the under-23s this season.