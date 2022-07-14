0
Man City target Mohammed Salisu to stay at Southampton this summer

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu will stay at Southampton in the summer transfer window. 

The new Black Stars defender has emerged as a transfer target for English champions Manchester City following the likely departure of Nathan Ake.

However, the Saints are set to keep the defender ahead of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

Mohammed Salisu impressed in his second season in England, ending the campaign as one of the best centre-backs in the topflight.

His brilliant displays helped the St Mary's outfit picked points against Manchester City last season.

Mohammed Salisu joined Southampton in the summer of 2020 and has since become a mainstay in manager Ralph Hassenhutl's team.

The 23-year-old returned to England last week to begin preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.

He also declared for Ghana after several Black Stars snub and will be expected to make his debut in the September break, when the national team plays Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.

 

