'Man United do preseason abroad but win nothing' - Hearts of Oak jabs critics

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has said that the Phobians will not be pressured by rival fans and the media to travel abroad for their preseason training tour.

The announcement of Turkey as the preseason training tour venue of Asante Kotoko has brought some sort of pressure on Accra Hearts of Oak as the Porcupine Warriors traveled to Dubai last season.

Asked in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM whether Hearts will follow Kotoko’s footsteps of having pre-season outside the country, Opare Addo said having a preseason abroad does not guarantee trophies.

“Hearts of Oak will decide where to have pre-season. We don’t look at an opponent to do what we do. Two seasons ago we had preseason in Ghana but won the league so soon we will make a decision whether to move out or not."

"Manchester United move out of England for pre-season but they haven’t won anything in a while. All that matters is finding a serene environment. Going out of the country isn’t a guarantee that you’ll win the league.”

Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League after a preseason tour in Dubai while Accra Hearts of Oak ended the season with the MTN FA Cup despite not traveling outside the boundaries of Ghana to prepare for their season.

