Man Utd fans call for Ole sack afta dem lose Europa League final to Villarreal

Manchester United fans dey para for social media afta dia team lose di Europa league final to Villarreal on Wednesday night.

United lose to di Yellow Submarines afta David de Gea miss di decisive penalty of di game.



Fans dey use #OleOut to tok dia mind about di match and di future of di manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Wetin di fans dey tok?



Thousands of pipo feel like say dem need to chook mouth for di mata. Di #OleOut get ova 47, 000 tweets



One manager used Paul properly and won the #UEL, the other one took him off to prepare for a shootout he ended up losing.



You can't make this up. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/1swdN32cJm — Santi (@SantiLUHG_v2) May 26, 2021

Manchester United have been patient enough with Ole. They have accorded him the respect a club legend deserves but it's now time to leave!!! The club has to move forward. Conte, Allegri and Zidane are free to be signed.#OleOut

Fergie

De gea pic.twitter.com/YPdJXk6yvU — Eluyera Oladipupo (@Olowokuti1) May 26, 2021

#OleOut clueless manager who made NO subs until it was too late!! — Fletcher J (@JamesFl53212009) May 27, 2021

United didn't play great. With the squad they have they should've won this but they didn't. United will never win a major trophy with Ole as manager. This was his only chance and he's fluffed it. #Ole_out — don't worry about it (@rractive) May 27, 2021

But Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer don accept say di club no dey successful dis season.

Solskjaer bin speak to BT Sport afta di game im say: "We need to get better, simple as dat.



"We do well dis season to come through. Di start of di season bin dey difficult. We bin no do pre-season and we lose three of di first six games.



"We push for di league, maybe close to di top than wetin we think and we reach di final. But you need to win di finals to make am a good season."



Former United midfielder Paul Scholes, wey bin speak to BT Sports punditry team, bin question whether di defeat hurt really pain di United players.



But Solskjaer stand up for his team and believes say dem get di right character to respond positively to Wednesday defeat in Gdansk.

"We get a strong, competitive squad. Di spirit for di squad dey good. Di players dey really feel bad," na wetin Solskjaer tok.



Di Red Devils finish second for Premier League but dem neva win any trophy since 2017.



