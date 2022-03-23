Man allegedly blows GH¢1m of company money on betting

Nana Nyira Agyapong has pleaded not quality to forging documents

Man arrested for using company funds to bet

Kabfam Company Ltd Administrative Officer blows GH¢1m



Nana Nyira Agyapong pleads not quality to forging documents



The Administrative Officer of Kabfam Company Limited, Nana Nyira Agyapong has been remanded into police custody for allegedly blowing over GH¢1m company funds on sports betting.



Nana Nyira Agyapong according to the prosecutors confirmed that he has blown GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting after an internal audit uncovered that such amount had been used without proper documentation.



However, the accused person has pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and forgery at the court, presided over by Justice Ellen Offei-Ayeh in a report filed by Graphiconline.com.



He is to re-appear on April 4, 2022.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Maxwell Ayim, the CEO of Kabfam Company Limited, Antwi Boahen gave the accused GH¢800,000 to deposit into the account of the company’s supplier which he (accused) returned with a stamped deposit slip which indicated that he had done what he was instructed to do.



The prosecutor added the complainant also forwarded a copy of the deposit slip given to him by the accused to his suppliers as proof of payment but it turned out to be a lie when he (CEO) received a feedback from the suppliers on March 14, 2022, that no such amount had been deposited into their account.



“The CEO confronted the accused person and he confessed to him that he did not deposit any money on the said date and that the payslip he sent to him was forged,” the prosecutor told the court as reported by Graphiconline.com.



Also, watch the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



