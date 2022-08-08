9
Man breaks down in tears after blowing GH₵250 building materials money on betting

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is no guarantee of return in betting and as such, people are often advised to bet with an amount they are willing to lose and desist from using people's money or company funds to stake betting.

People have gone to jail while others have lost their jobs for using money that does not belong to them to stake betting which in they end up losing.

However, it seems people are not learning from reports on people being arrested for blowing company funds on betting as a young man cited in a viral video was seen crying in a betting shop after using his bosses' money to bet.

In the viral video cited by GhanaWeb, the young man who appeared to be in his 20s was seen crying and begging people to help him raise money after using the sum of GH₵250 given to him by his boss to buy building materials.

The people at the betting shop were seen doing some contributions for him but it seems it was not enough as he kept crying.

Watch the video below of the young man who has used GH₵250 given to him by his boss to buy building materials for betting.



