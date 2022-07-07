5
Man jailed 7 years for stealing artifical grass meant for Drobo astroturf

Thieves steal parts of Drobo astroturf

Suspected thief of Drobo astroturf arrested

Thief who stole astroturf begins jail term

Gideon Asuako, one of two men accused of stealing parts of astroturf at Drobo Farman in the Bono Region, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in Berekum Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

According to a police report, the other alleged thief fled, and police are still looking for him.

On July 4, 2022, Asuako was arrested after a ripped piece of artificial turf was discovered in his room.

In his defence, he claimed he wanted to use it as a carpet to decorate his room.

Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams, who broke the news of the theft provided an update in a Twitter post.

"UPDATE: A 21-year-old man, Gideon Asuako, who stole parts of the artificial pitch at Drobo Faaman to use as carpet in his room, has been jailed 7 years.

A prison officer friend at Sunyani confirms to me he has just been brought there to begin his sentence term."



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
