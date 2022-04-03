2
Man of the match Lalas Abubakar's equalizer for Colorado Rapids opens 2022 MLS account

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season on Saturday, 3 April 2022 to help Colorado Rapids draw 1-1 at Real Salt Lake.

The fixture played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park was also the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Abubakar slid in and toe-poked the ball past Zac MacMath with a striker's aplomb to meet Michael Barrios' threaded a ball through the RSL defense

This was the equalizer in the 56th minute and that earned him the Man of the Match gong.

Real Salt Lake scored the first goal before the half-time whistle after Keegan Rosenberry clipped Justin Meram inside the box for a penalty.

Ruiz made good on the penalty to put the visitors up 1-0 just before the half ended.

