‘Man will try to stop us but Allah will never fail us’ – Majeed Ashimeru

Sat, 12 Nov 2022

Belgium-based Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru says no man can stop him because Allah will never let him.

The midfielder was reacting to his team’s win on Wednesday evening in the Belgium cup competition away from home.

The Mauves and Whites outfit beat lower-tier side Lierse Kempenzonen on penalties to progress in the Cup competition away from home.

He played a big role in the club’s win on the road as they secured a big win after a 2 – 2 stalemate away from home.

“A MAN CAN TRY TO STOP US, BUT ALLAH WILL NEVER FAIL US Until the next round”, he Tweeted.

