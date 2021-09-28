Manaf out as Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott earns first Ghana call-up

Jojo Wollacott

Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old was named in Coach Milovan Rajevac’s 32-man provisional squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



Wollacott who plies his trade in the English fourth-tier comes in as a replacement for Belgium-based Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.



The England-born shot-stopper is one of the most active Ghanaian goalkeepers in Europe.



He has started all nine league games for Swindon this season keeping two clean sheets in the process.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on match day three of the qualifiers before traveling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.



Here is the full squad below:

Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)



Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).



Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).