Manage your expectations of Chris Hughton – Didi Dramani to Ghanaians

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the assistant coach of the Black Stars is urging Ghanaians to manage their expectations of new Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The former Newcastle United manager was officially appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars on Sunday, February 13, 2023, with Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng being maintained as assistants.



Chris Hughton's appointment as the new Black Stars coach was hailed by some Ghanaians who believe that he will be the one to end Ghana's 40-year wait for an AFCON trophy.



However, Didi Dramani has urged Ghanaians need to manage their hopes for the new coach.



“Chris Hughton brings about team value, cohesion, and strong relations. [His] experience at the EPL level is huge and that is why I said he has still it all but is still open-minded."

“We have to be very modest in terms of our expectations; support and align especially our huge industry which is the media point that we need to have a clear view of how we are rolling things so you can see the progress," he told Joy Sports.



Chris Hughton's first assignment as Black Stars coach will be the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.



