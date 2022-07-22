0
Management Committee visits Black Sharks ahead of Beach Soccer AFCON qualifier against Egypt

Management Black Sharks.jpeg Black Sharks Management Committee with players in a group picture

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Sharks Management Committee members visited the team’s training base at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday.

The delegation which was led by Management Committee chairman Kingsley Osei Bonsu were in Prampram to motivate the team ahead of Saturday’s AFCON qualifier on Saturday.

The Black Sharks will host the Sand Pharaohs in the first leg encounter on Saturday at Laboma Beach on Saturday at 3pm before traveling to Cairo for the return leg.

Speaking at a meeting with the players, management Committee chairman, Kingsley Osei Bonsu urged the players to put in their best efforts to ensure qualification to the next stage.

"We are here to encourage you and to assure you that the GFA and the entire nation is behind you.

"As a national team, we expect that when you go out there on Saturday you will make the entire nation proud.

"We know it will be a tough challenge but let’s do our best to qualify for the next stage," the Management Committee chairman emphasized.

The delegation included Committee vice chairman Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, George Wiredu, George Darko, and Nana Kwame Danquah.

The Black Sharks have been preparing for the crunch game at the Beach Soccer arena Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence ahead of Saturday’s game.

Coach David Kotey’s side has also held training sessions at the match venue as part of preparations.

