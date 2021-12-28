Management of Bechem United reimburse King Faisal players after dressing room robbery

King Faisal Football Club

Management of Bechem United has reimbursed players of King Faisal who had their monies stolen during their league clash with Bechem United on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

They have also promised to pay for the phones and other valuables stolen by thieves while they were playing their matchday 10 game.



King Faisal confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle:



"The management of Bechem United, led by Lord Zico, has reimbursed players of King Faisal who had their monies stolen last Sunday. He has also promised to foot the bill of those who lost their mobile phones and other items during the unfortunate incident."



On Sunday, King Faisal suffered double agony after their 1-0 defeat to Bechem United in their matchday 10 clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

It was only their second defeat in the ten-week-old league, but players of the club returned to the dressing room to the shock of their lives as thieves had ransacked their dressing room.



Mobile phones, valuables, and monies of players were nowhere to be found as the team had been robbed whiles playing their league game.



Laptops, monies, watches, and other valuables belonging to staff and players of the Kumasi-based club were stolen by thieves.