Manchester City, Manchester United & Chelsea in battle for Neymar

118427131 Neymar Psg Neymar

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: goal.com

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in the battle to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes.

The Brazil star has been linked with a move this summer, with PSG said to be open to selling him and the three Premier League teams are all interested in landing him.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Inter are interested in making a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the next transfer window.

The English midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires in 2025. As per the report, Serie A rivals AC Milan and Roma will compete with Inter for his signature.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known mononymously as Neymar, is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.

