Manchester City reveal secret dem use retain Premier League title plus record timeline

Man City win dema third premier league title in the last four years

Manchster City don become champion again as dem win di third premier league title in the last four years.

Di club also gather many national record join bodi.



For wetin dem describe as di most challenging and demanding campaign wey dem play sake of covid-19 pandemic.



Dem say na Pep Guardiola leadership of consistency make am easy.



Di club say man-city under pep Gurdiola don win 10 of di 15 major trophies wey dey available from 2017/2018 campaign reach today.



Dem further paise Gurdiola say im dey always come wit new ideas and e dey appreciate team work.

Di club add say e get di will to win dey responsible for dia record beaking achievments.



Dem say dis tins dey among wtin make dem win three english premier league titles within four years.



How dem take win dis season league



Di 13 league victories dem win between January 3 and March 2 dis year bi di major tin wey form di 21 back-back win for all dia games. wey make dem record anoda English topflight record.



Manchester City premier league record

City don also level di premier league record of 19 for di longest run of games as na dem dey first score for march since November 28, 2020 reach March 2nd of 2021.



Di club dey celebrate dis ogbonge victory say under Guardiola dem don win 28 games without defeat dis season.



Dis na since November 25, 2020 reach March 2, 2021 just like di one wey dem win for April and December 2017.



Anoda tin wey dey sweet dem be say dem dn break new groud to become di first tem for premier league history wey go dey numba 8 as at christmas day and dem come try win di league.



Dem describe di as seson as no oda sake of sy na dem still be first to win all dia nine games for January.

Di rcord just dey tumble her and there for mancity.



Dis win make Mancity gbab anoda round breaking record of first for top four tiers for history of di English premier league since dem found di club in 1888 to win back to back like dat.



