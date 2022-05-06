0
Menu
Sports

Manchester City set to release Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong

Ghana International Thomas Agyepong City Thomas Agyepong

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Manchester City will release Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong when his contract expires this summer.

Agyepong has been contracted to Premier League champions for seven years, spending the majority of his time on loan with clubs such as NAC Breda and Hibernian.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that his contract with City expires on June 30, 2022, and it will not be renewed. He is working on finding a new club.

He is currently on loan at SK Lommel, Manchester City's feeder club in Belgium, where he appeared in 13 second-tier games.

The 25-year-old has made six appearances for Black Stars including an Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 2019.  He has since the tournament not been invited.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: