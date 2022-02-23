Manchester United, Chelsea interested in Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

English Premier League giants, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu.



The two clubs, per reports are keeping tabs on Salisu Mohammed who has been a key player for Southampton in the 2021/2022 season.



Manchester United were said to be interested in Salisu whiles he was on the books of Real Valladolid but they lost out to Southampton in 2020.

For Chelsea who are on the verge of losing three defenders, the Ghanaian is said to be considered to be one of the signings to boost their defense.



Multiple reports indicate that young defender has his named penciled by the two clubs.



Mohammed Salisu is making a name for himself as he dominates the defensive statistics in the English Premier League(EPL).



The Southampton man is having an amazing second season after failing to break through the starting eleven in his first season at the club.



According to Squawka Footbaall, Salisu has the most ball recoveries (167), most interceptions (60) and the most tackles made (61). He has also won 64% of his aerial duels and has attempted 9.51 final third passes per 90 in the Premier League this season.

A move to Chelsea looks likely as Squawka has named the Ghanaian on their list of defenders who could replace Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.



Chelsea could lose Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger, and Andrea Christensen as all three defenders will be out of contract in the summer.



The defender joined Southampton in 2022, penning a four-year deal with the English side from Spanish club Real Valladolid.