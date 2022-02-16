Manchester United coach Rangnick praises ‘dangerous’ Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey featured in Brighton's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United

Tariq Lamptey features in league defeat to Manchester United



Red Devils end winless run against Seagulls



Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick has showered praises on English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey for his exceptional performance against the Red Devils.



Tariq Lamptey featured for Brighton and Hove Albion as ten-men Seagulls lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the English Premier League on matchday 25.

"Their right side with Lamptey was the dangerous side, Lamptey played up front, almost like a right-winger for 15 minutes, and that's why we decided to bring on Alex Telles to support Luke Shaw on that side,” Rangnick said at this post-match-conference.



Manchester United are now 4th on the English Premier League table with 43 points after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 while the Seagulls now sit 9th on the table.



Tariq Lamptey is still eligible to play for the Black Stars despite featuring for England at the juvenile level.