'Manchester United had a look at Kamaldeen Sulemena' - Former Manchester City player

Kamamalals Mikkel Bischoff

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Manchester City defender Mikkel Bischoff has rejected claims big English clubs do not scout footballers from the Scandinavia. 

According to Bischoff, Manchester United were scouting talented Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana before his departure to Stade Rennais.

Bischoff, who spent four years in Manchester added that it takes players like Sulemana - who he considers the greatest talent in Denmark in the last decade - to attract the attention of Manchester United and other big clubs.

"I know that Manchester United had a look at Kamaldeen Sulemana in FC Nordsjælland, so it is not because the big clubs do not look in Denmark and Scandinavia," Bischoff told Tipsbladet.

"Kamaldeen is probably the greatest talent who has played in the Superliga for 10 years, and it requires a talent of that size before clubs like Manchester United even look.

"Where it used to be about contacts to former players and agents, and that it was easy to get players over from Denmark and Scandinavia, today you have almost as good control of a player in the second best row in South America as you have on players in Denmark or Belgium."

Hearts wins 2022 President's Cup after beating Kotoko
