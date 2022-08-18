Manchester United interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Record holders of the English Premier League, Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from rivals Chelsea.

Sky Sports reported days ago that the English-born Ghanaian winger has told Chelsea that he wants to leave the club in search for regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Manchester United according to the Evening Standard have joined the race as they target two players from Chelsea aside Callum-Hudson Odoi.



Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad as Chelsea got their 2022/23 season underway with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.



He was not also part of the team that drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspurs on matchday two at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14, 2022.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals, since making his debut in the 2017/18 season.