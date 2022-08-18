1
Menu
Sports

Manchester United interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson Odoi Ready To Quit Chelsea Because Of Lack Of Playing Time Hh Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Record holders of the English Premier League, Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from rivals Chelsea.

Sky Sports reported days ago that the English-born Ghanaian winger has told Chelsea that he wants to leave the club in search for regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United according to the Evening Standard have joined the race as they target two players from Chelsea aside Callum-Hudson Odoi.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad as Chelsea got their 2022/23 season underway with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.

He was not also part of the team that drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspurs on matchday two at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals, since making his debut in the 2017/18 season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
Related Articles: