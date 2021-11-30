Manchester United interested in Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Tariq Lamptey has a price tag of over 40 million pounds

The defender is eligible to play for the Black Stars



Manchester United will make his signing a priority according to reports



Record holders of the English Premier League, Manchester United are reported to have tabled a bid for the services of English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey.



Tariq Lamptey has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the English Premier League after signing for Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2020.



He has proven himself with the limited opportunities he had gotten despite battling with hamstring injuries.

The young right-back has attracted interest from giants Manchester United ahead of the 2022 January transfer window but the Red Devils would have to beat London powerhouse Arsenal to sign him.



Brighton signed Tariq Lamptey for 3.3 million pounds but will not listen to any offers less than 40 million according to reports in England.



Manchester United interim coach, Ralf Rangnick is a huge fan of Tariq Lamptey and will push the club to sign the youngster in 2022.



