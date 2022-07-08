0
Manchester United is attempting to hijack Brian Brobbey from Ajax

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United has emerged as a late contender for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey, according to Bild.

Brobbey was signed by RB Leipzig from Ajax in 2021, but the attacker never settled at the German club.

Erik ten Hag re-signed Brobbey on loan, and the striker helped the club win the Eredivisie title.

Ajax was hoping to capture Brobbey on a permanent basis this summer, but United has put that plan on hold.

According to the report RB Leipzig is said to be willing to sell for 15 million Euros, (£12.6 million).

Brobbey began his youth career with Amsterdamsche FC before joining the Ajax academy in 2010.

Brobbey made his Ajax debut in the Eredivisie on 31 October 2020, coming on as a substitute and scoring in a 5–2 victory over Fortuna Sittard.

