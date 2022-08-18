Manchester United legend hails 'underrated' Michael Essien's impact on Chelsea

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has named former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien as one of the most underrated players in the history of the Premier League.

Neville said Essien was brilliant for Chelsea but the Ghanaian did not get deserved recognition for how impactful he was for the Blues over the years.



The former Man United defender named Essien as one of his most underrated players on Monday Night Football Show, as the English Premier League celebrated its 30th anniversary.



"A player that played at a top Premier League club that didn’t get the plaudits of others was Michael Essien at Chelsea in those first two or three years. The impact he had on that team, from his running ability, energy in midfield, balancing of Frank, I thought Essien was a brilliant player," he said on Monday Night Football show as quite by mirror.co.uk.

Michael Essien in 9 years at Chelsea made 256 appearances winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the League Cup.



His incredible work rate earned him the nickname 'The Bison'. Essien retired from football in 2020 and began a career in coaching. Currently, he works with Denmark side, FC Nordsjaelland.



EE/KPE