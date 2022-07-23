Manchester United set sight on signing Nico Williams

Nico Williams

England Premiership side Manchester United FC have set their sight on signing Athletic Bilbao young star and Ghana target Nico Williams this summer, Dailymailgh.com understands.

The 20-year-old has courted interest from the Red Devils who are keen to sign him to augment their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.



Another English giant Liverpool are also believed to be keeping tabs on his current situation and are ready to slash the cash on the young and fast attacker.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy played for the Bilbao senior team side last season, making 34 La Liga appearances.

And despite registering three goals, he is already being tipped as a future international for either Spain or Ghana.



Williams, whose elder brother Inaki, has switched international allegiance to Ghana, came through the Bilbao academy.



United are keeping a close eye on the winger’s development at the club – who is touted as the next big thing.