Manchester United set sight on signing Nico Williams

Nico Williams Nico Williams

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

England Premiership side Manchester United FC have set their sight on signing Athletic Bilbao young star and Ghana target Nico Williams this summer, Dailymailgh.com understands.

The 20-year-old has courted interest from the Red Devils who are keen to sign him to augment their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Another English giant Liverpool are also believed to be keeping tabs on his current situation and are ready to slash the cash on the young and fast attacker.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy played for the Bilbao senior team side last season, making 34 La Liga appearances.

And despite registering three goals, he is already being tipped as a future international for either Spain or Ghana.

Williams, whose elder brother Inaki, has switched international allegiance to Ghana, came through the Bilbao academy.

United are keeping a close eye on the winger’s development at the club – who is touted as the next big thing.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
