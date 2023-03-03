Manchester Utd reportedly contact Ghana star Mohammed Kudus over possible summer transfer

United reportedly wants to bring Kudus to the Old Trafford in the Summer Transfer Window

The interest Manchester United has with regard to the signing of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is gaining ground.

As reported by footballghana on Wednesday, the English Premier League club wants to bring the Black Stars poster boy to Old Trafford in the Summer Transfer Window.



Today, the latest development that has come to light is that officials of Manchester United have contacted Mohammed Kudus already.



It is understood that the club has made it clear to the player and his camp that there is a desire to sign him in the next summer transfer window.

While Mohammed Kudus is currently reportedly valued at 48 million euros, Ajax sees the attacker to be worth a lot more and could ask for a fee closer to 100 million euros for the talented player.



At the moment, no contact has been made by Manchester United officially to the officials of Ajax.



Kudus remains committed to Ajax and provided an assist for the club on Thursday night to help the team to hammer Graafschap 3-0 in the Dutch KNVB Cup quarter-finals.