Mandela Ocansey win Guinean League with Horoya AC

Ocansey Mandela Mandela Ocansey, Ghanaian forward

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Mandela Ocansey has led Guinean giants Horoya Athletic Club to another league triumph. 

The Horoya Athletic Club captain played a key role as they defeated Hafia over the weekend to win the league for the eight time on a row.

Horoya, who were knocked out of the group stages of the CAF Champions League, took solace in winning the league with two games remaining.

Ocansey joined Horoya in 2014 from Sewe Sports.

Although he was born and raised in Ghana, the striker has chosen to represent Burkina Faso at international level.

 



