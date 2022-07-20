Mane battles Salah as CAF reveals final 3 for Player of the Year award

Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane

Senegal win AFCON

Mane joins Bayern



Salah to renew Liverpool contract



The Confederation of Africa Football have announced the final shortlist for the 2022 African Footballer of the Year award.



In a publication on their website, CAF announced that Senegal duo Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy will contest the award with Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah.



Mendy and Mane won the 2021 Africa of Nations with Senegal. Mendy within the calendar year won the Club World Cup with Chelsea and excelled in the Premier League.



Mane won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with Liverpool and also finished second in both the Champions League and Premier League.



In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala will hope to beat opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for victory.



The Awards Gala is scheduled for Thursday, 21 July 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.



Full list of top 3 nominees (in alphabetical order);



Player of the Year (Women)



Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)



Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)



Player of the Year (Men)



Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)



Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)



Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)



Interclub Player of the Year (Women)



Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)



Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)



Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)



Interclub Player of the Year (Men)



Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)



Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)



Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)



Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)



Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)



Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)



Young Player of the Year (Men)



Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)



Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)



Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)



Coach of the Year (Women)



Bruce Mwape (Zambia)



Desiree Ellis (South Africa)



Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)



Aliou Cisse (Senegal)



Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)



Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)



Club of the Year (Women)



AS FAR (Morocco)



Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)



Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)



Club of the Year (Men)



Al Ahly (Egypt)



RS Berkane (Morocco)



Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)



National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon



Egypt



Senegal



National Team of the Year (Women)



Due to the absence of a major women’s competition during the period under review, the Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 has reviewed the selection process for this important category. The TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco will be factored as one of the criterion in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women’s football in general. The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.



Goal of the Year



Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates)



Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)



Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)



