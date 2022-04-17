0
Menu
Sports

Manfred Osei Kwadwo makes Pruben Munster debut in Germany

Manfred Osei Kwadwo Mok Manfred Osei Kwadwo returns German club

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei Kwadwo has finally made his long-awaited debut for German Regionalliga side Preußen Münster.

The 26-year-old came on as a second-half substitute as SC Preußen Münster travelled to draw 3-3 with SV Lippstadt.

Osei Kwadwo had struggled with injuries since joining the fourth-tier side but climbed off the bench in the 79th minute to replace Alexander Langlitz and make his debut.

The host raced to a 2-0 first-half lead after Viktor Maier and Henri Matter scored in the first 30 minutes of the game.

But Münster fought back strongly, with Robin Ziegele and Henok Teklab scoring to level the scores right at the hour mark.

Gerrit Wegkamp gave the visitors the lead with five minutes remaining.

However, late in injury time, Pablo Maiella equalized as both sides shared the spoils.

"I feel good," said the Ghanaian who made his first appearance for the club on Saturday.

Manfred Osei Kwadwo joined Preußen Münster after leaving Manhiem in 2021.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead