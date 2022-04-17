Manfred Osei Kwadwo makes Pruben Munster debut in Germany

Manfred Osei Kwadwo returns German club

Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei Kwadwo has finally made his long-awaited debut for German Regionalliga side Preußen Münster.

The 26-year-old came on as a second-half substitute as SC Preußen Münster travelled to draw 3-3 with SV Lippstadt.



Osei Kwadwo had struggled with injuries since joining the fourth-tier side but climbed off the bench in the 79th minute to replace Alexander Langlitz and make his debut.



The host raced to a 2-0 first-half lead after Viktor Maier and Henri Matter scored in the first 30 minutes of the game.



But Münster fought back strongly, with Robin Ziegele and Henok Teklab scoring to level the scores right at the hour mark.

Gerrit Wegkamp gave the visitors the lead with five minutes remaining.



However, late in injury time, Pablo Maiella equalized as both sides shared the spoils.



"I feel good," said the Ghanaian who made his first appearance for the club on Saturday.



Manfred Osei Kwadwo joined Preußen Münster after leaving Manhiem in 2021.