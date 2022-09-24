Mankessim murder: Ghanaians urged to be security conscious – Expert

The late Georgina Asor Botchwey, murder victim

Security Expert, Mr Paul Boateng, has asked Ghanaians to be security conscious following the murder of a 22-year-old, Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim.

This comes after 22-year-old Ms. Georgina Asor Botchwey was allegedly killed and buried inside a traditional leader’s kitchen at Mankessim by Michael Darko and Nana Clark Onyaa.



The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the pastor after she had gone for an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College.



The two suspects, Michael Darko and Nana Clark Onyaa, who allegedly murdered the young lady, have been remanded by the Cape Coast District Court into Police Custody.



During Police interrogation, suspect Michael Darko, who is the alleged boyfriend of the senior sister of the deceased victim and was last seen with the her, led Police to the location where they had buried her after the murder.



The two will reappear before the Court on 4th October 2022.



Speaking to host of Atinka TV’s “Ghana Nie” Ekourba Gyasi, Security Expert, Paul Boateng asked the general public to be self-conscious and be mindful of our environment.

According to Paul Boateng, if you are security conscious, you will not trust people easily since these “bad men” look out for vulnerable victims.



“ If you are security conscious, you will not trust people, not even your relatives or friends, to the extent of following them to places that will bring destruction, especially if you do not know yourselves that much,” he added.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantsiman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford has condemned the murder of Georgina Asor Botchwey in Mankessim.



In a statement, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantsiman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, also commended the police for the swift arrests of the two suspects.



”I call on all constituents especially the residents of Mankessim to remain calm and that the police are on top of the issue and they are accordingly commended for the swift response and the arrest they have effected so far,” excerpts of the statement said.