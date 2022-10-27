'Many are mad but few are roaming' - Maestro fires back after Songo's insult on botch Kotoko friendly

Host of Fire for Fire, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Country Man Songo

Kwaku Obeng Maestro, a co-host of Asempa FM’s sports morning show has said that he will resist the urge to fire back at his colleague Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Country Man Songo who hurled insults at him and Benedict Kwadwo Mensah.

On Wednesday, October 26 edition of the show, Maestro said that he was not trained to fight colleague journalists and that his focus was on his contributions to the development of Ghana sports.



He explained that he is focused on the shot callers in the industry and will not be drawn into any banter with his colleagues.



“We are not going to fight anyone. We are not trained to insult people. A brother once said, more are mad but few are roaming. When I’m on the radio, my target is the big men. I want to criticize them for them to know their shortfalls in the football administration. I target the elephants, not the cockroach. I don’t care about the cockroach. The elephant is my target the cockroach can dance and dance but it is not my target,” he said.



Country Man Songo caused a stir when he publicly berated journalists from his own media house.



Songo hurled expletives at them and questioned their credentials as journalists and vowed to deal with them.

“The two of you sit on a morning show and pursue agenda. The foolish things you’ve been doing, what are your numbers? You people are funny. I went to Belize and realized an opportunity and grabbed it through the Mayor. All I told them was that during the World Cup, we will bring the team because we don’t want the players to be rusty.



“I had my plans and decided to take care of the team. How do I promise to take off the Belize national team? How do I conduct such negotiations? The two of you sit on Asempa and talk anyhow. Where is the credibility? The morning show is meant to discuss issues from the newspapers but you use the Asempa morning show for your agenda. You are paid well but because of the begging, you can’t do your job,” he said.



In October this year, Kotoko announced that they were going to travel to Belize to play a friendly game against the national team of the Central American country.



The club however announced later that the game has been canceled because the Belize FA said they were unable to put together a team for the game.





Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below











