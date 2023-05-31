0
Marc Vivien Foe award: Ghana’s Salis Abdul Samad loses out on top award in France

ABDUL SAMED SALIS Abdul Salis Samed

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed has missed out on winning the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award.

The top award is given to the best African player competing in the French Ligue 1 at the end of every season.

The award is named after Cameroonian international Marc Vivien Foe.

At the end of the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season, Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was one of the African players shortlisted for the award.

Unfortunately, he has missed out on the award as Democratic Republic of Congo defender Chancel Mbemba has emerged as the winner.

While Salis Samed had a very impressive season, Mbemba equally did outstandingly well for Olympique Marseille.

The Ghana defender is set to arrive in Ghana next week for the June international break. The 23-year-old has been named in the 24-man squad of Coach Chris Hughton for the clash against Madagascar.

The Black Stars will face their counterpart from Madagascar on June 18 in Group E.

