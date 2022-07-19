Marcel Desailly, four other footballers who rejected Ghana to play for other countries

Marseille Desailly and Zidance after winning the World Cup in 1998

The Ghana Football Association in recent weeks announced that five players have successfully switched their nationality to play for Ghana.

Five at a go raised eyebrows as some Ghanaians commended the FA for their effort.



The FA earned plaudit because, in the past years, Ghana struggled to lure top Ghanaian footballers either born or grew up abroad to switch nationality.



Here are some footballers who rejected Ghana to play for another country



Jerome Boateng



Jerome Boateng is a Ghanaian-German who was eligible to play for Ghana or Germany in his international career.

He was born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and a German mother. He is the half-brother of former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin Prince-Boateng.



While Kevin opted to play for Ghana, Jerome chose to represent Germany. Jerome won the World Cup with Germany in 2014. He played in five international competitions for Germany.



George Boateng



The former Netherlands international was born in the Ghanaian town of Nkawkaw. Boateng's parents relocated to the Netherlands, where he began his professional career.



As a result, he was eligible to play for Ghana and the Netherlands. He chose to be an Oranje's representative. During his five-year international career, he was capped four times.

He is currently the Black Stars' assistant coach.



Danny Welbeck



Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck was born to Ghanaian parents in Manchester. He has spent his entire professional career in England, playing for clubs such as Manchester United, Sunderland, Watford and now Brighton and Hove Albion.



He was eligible to play for Ghana due to his Ghanaian roots, but he chose England.



From 2011 to 2018, he appeared 42 times for the Three Lions.

Marseille Desailly



Marseille Desailly is regarded as one of the greatest French defenders in history.



In his career, he won the World Cup, the Champions League, among other major titles. He has played for renowned European clubs such as AC Milan, Chelsea, and Olympic Marseille.



Desailly was born in Ghana's capital, Accra. Odenke Abbey is his birth name. When his mother married the head of the French Consulate in Accra, he was given Marseille Desailly.



He was eligible to play for Ghana but chose France, where he started his professional career.

David Odonkor



The former Borussia Dortmund winger was born in Bünde, North Rhine-Westphalia, to a German mother and a Ghanaian father.



He played for Germany U-21 and continued to represent Germany at the senior level. He played for the Die Mannschaft during the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany.



Odonkor was capped 16 times in two years international career.



