Mariano Barreto is being championed by a Board Member to degrade Kotoko - Supporter alleges

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko staunch supporter, David Serebour Boateng, has alleged that a Board Member of Asante Kotoko is behind Coach Mariano Barreto’s outburst in the media.

According to him, Coach Barreto’s outburst in the media about the club is deliberate which is being championed by an insider.



He explained that this is to tempt management to sack the Portuguese trainer so he will be paid a huge compensation.



Speaking in an interview with Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, he said, “It is one of the Board Members who is behind Mariano Barreto’s outburst so we will sack him and then he takes a judgment debt.



“We Kotoko are not going to sack him. He can talk all he wants we are not going to sack him.

“He is working for an agency that has players in Kotoko. So it is a planned thing so we sack him and pay him. If he is a good coach then he shouldn’t have come to Ghana to coach in the first place if he says no better Brazilian player will come to play for Kotoko,” Nana Serebour added.



Mariano Barreto has been on a radio tour to degrade the club in the media on their lack of structures and facilities.



The Portuguese trainer who signed a one and half year for the club has spent only seven months in his running contract.