Mariano Barreto not surprised Brazilian striker Vinicius failed at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has admitted he did not expect anything special from Brazilian striker Micahel Vinicius.

Vinicius who joined Kotoko in March was sacked after 78 days and scored just one goal for the Porcupine Warriors.



According to Barreto, he was surprised when the management informed him that they had acquired the services of a 'top Brazilian'.



Because as far as he, Barreto is concerned, top Brazilian footballers play in the best leagues in Europe and not come to Ghana.



“Players from Ghana want to go to Europe, players from Brazil also want to go to Europe. Mostly for Money,” he told Nhyira FM in an interview

“When they (Kotoko) told me a top Brazilian striker is to replace Kwame Opoku, I was surprised. Because why could a top striker in Brazil come to Ghana?"



Barreto, in the same interview, announced his departure from the club.