Mariano Barreto won’t help Kotoko - Local Chief calls for sack of ex-Black Stars coach

Nana Tufuhene Ofosu Yeboah I, a chief at Dawu, has called on Asante Kotoko's management to sack coach Mariano Barreto after the team lost to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The Porcupine Warriors' task of winning the league title has been made difficult following the 1-0 loss at the Accra Sports Stadium on match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko is now three points behind Accra Hearts of Oak with three matches left to play.



In an interview with Peace FM, Nana Yeboah said, "That white man won’t help Kotoko. They should sack him. What’s the essence of paying him the GHC8000 salary."



"I’m very pissed at his comments about the Dawu Park. If individuals have struggled to put this together and you run it down like that, it’s unfortunate."

He added, "If he is a good coach, he would have been considered for the job when there were vacancies at Tottenham and other clubs. He is not offering Kotoko anything. It’s better the club compiles his monthly salary of $8000 and use it to fast track their Adako Jachie project."



"The game is over, the league is beyond us so what else is he offering, they should sack him," Nana Yeboah furiously declared.



Kotoko will have to face King Faisal, Bechem United, and Elmina Sharks.



