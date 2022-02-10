Mark Addo to chair Black Stars Management Committee

Mark Addo, new Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team.

Among others, they are tasked with ensuring the team is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the Technical team, the Medical team and the Playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.