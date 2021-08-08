Martha Bissah’s ban affecting Ghana’s chances of winning an Olympic medal - Former Sprinter

Martha Bissah won a gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympics

Former Ghanaian sprinter, Kwaku Nimako says Martha Bissah’s ban will be a curse on the country if her issue is not resolved.

Martha Bissah, who won a gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2014 has been banned indefinitely by the Ghana Athletics Association.



She was banned six years ago by the Association and all attempts to have the ban lifted has proven futile.



According to Kwaku Nimako, Martha Bissah ban is affecting Ghana’s chances of winning a medal at the Olympics because of her potential which has been rendered useless because of the ban.



“Martha Bissau ban is affecting the country and until the ban is lifted athletics will be affected”, he told Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

The former Ghanaian sprinter also urged the government and the Ghana Athletics Association to put measures in place before the 2023 Africa Games.



“In the 2023 African Games defeat is starring at us. Look at the other African nations at the Olympic Games. We must start preparing now if we want to catch up with them or else we will host the games and win nothing”



He also blamed the coaches handling the Athletes Team during the Olympics for Ghana’s poor performance.



“The officials were bad and not willing to learn. We should not blame the athletes but the problem is the coaches. We took square pegs in round holes to the tournament,” he added.