0
Menu
Sports

Martin Odegaard named new Arsenal captain as Thomas Partey misses out

Partey Tom 610x400 Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Deputy Black Stars captain Thomas Partey has missed out on the captaincy at club side Arsenal with Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard named as the new club captain.

He replace Alexander Lacazete who left the club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract this summer.

"We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain," the club announced.

Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for.

We wish Martin every success as our captain."

The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times, scoring nine goals.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey signed for Arsenal from Athletico Madrid in summer 2020 and has seen his brief career ravaged by injuries.

The midfielder has been a revelation for his side in pre-season.

Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233246460428

Source: ghanaguardian.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: