Massive Partey boost for underfire Arsenal as midfielder returns to training this week

Thomas Partey will join his team mates in training this week

Arsenal fans will be relieved to see midfielder Thomas Partey return to training this week as he steps up recovery from a thigh injury.

Without Partey, who has missed Arsenal's first three games of the season the Gunners have been conceded nine goals, scored none and have zero points.



It is their worst start to a season since 1954 and they are desperately in need of inspiration to start winning. Partey can inspire them but he first has to be fit.



The Black Stars deputy captain is due to return to training at London Colney this week. This means he is likely to return to first-team action after the international break.

His return will be a big boost for manager Mikel Arteta who no longer has the backing of the fans. There’s hope that Partey’s return will lead to Arsenal winning games.



On his day, Partey is a massive player for the North Londoners.



Partey has struggled with injuries since his 50 million transfer from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in October last year.