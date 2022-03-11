Massive boost for Ghana as Salisu Mohammed makes injury return

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana have received a massive boost ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria following Mohammed Salisu’s return to fitness.



The defender made his injury come back against Newcastle on Thursday, February 10 against Newcastle.



Salisu Mohammed played full throttle as Southampton succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

Salisu, according reports has made a u-turn on his decision not to play for Ghana and is now prepared to honor call-ups.



According to Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network, coach Otto Addo has held meetings with Salisu and convinced him to pledge his national team future to Ghana.



The arrival of the defender will come as huge boost for the Black Stars ahead for their game against Nigeria.



Ghana will host Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg of the tie.



On March 29 at the at the M.K.O stadium in Abuja, the two rivals will square it off for a place in the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.