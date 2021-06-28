Massive celebration at Accra Sports Stadium after Hearts beats Kotoko

It was a period of unending happiness for Accra Hearts of Oak fans after beating sworn rivals Asante Kotoko by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Daniel Barnieh Afriyie - a one-time Asante Kotoko reject - scored the only goal in the game as the Phobians cruised to victory.



Accra Hearts of Oak now have a three-point lead at the top of the league table needing two more wins from the remaining three games of the season to secure the league.



The Phobian fans came to the stadium in party mood and went straight to the dance floor after referee Daniel Laryea blew his whistle to end the game.

GhanaWeb TV cameras captured the moments where the Phobians were celebrating their hard-earned victory and march towards the league title.



Watch how the Phobians celebrated their victory in the video below:



