Match Officials for Division One League Matchweek 24

Match Officials

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 24 of the Division One League.

Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 24:



No. REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: YOUNG APOSTLES VS BOFOAKWA



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



ASSISTANTS: KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUAH & AZOR CLETUS AZUPELO



4TH REFEREE: SIRAJ YAHAYA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD GYABAAH YEBOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TIEKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021



MATCH: NSOATREMAN VS UNITY



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



ASSISTANTS: SULEMANA YAHAYA & FORKOR ALIDU M.



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARIA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKAR MUSTAPHA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD AGYEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021



MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS BEREKUM ARSENAL



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: EMMANULE DOLAGBANU & BONOMIA TORDIA BASHIRU



4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL BANAHENE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISSAKA ABDUL ANAS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW



4.DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021



MATCH: TECHIMAN CITY VS YENDI GBEWAA



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TAMALE



REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH



ASSISTANTS: SINTIM MUSAH ADUKO ROBERT SUNDAY



4TH REFEREE: ATUAH MATTHEW



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RANSFORD SOLOMON ADDAI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: NKORANZA WARRIORS VS B.A UNITED



VENUE: NKORANZA CHILDRENS PARK



REFEREE: MARTIN AKUDZI



ASSISTANTS: ADAM ALHAJI MUTAWAKIL & KWOSE BONIFACE

4TH REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAKO WILLIAMS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANK AMANKWAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: WILLIAM ARTHUR



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO VS STEADFAST



VENUE: KINTAMPO



REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR & ELVIS ATTAKORAH



4TH REFEREE: SINTUO ELIASU TONSUGLO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWDI ABDUL RAZAK



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: SAMUEL DZIMADO



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: PAGA CROCODILES VS WA SUNTAA



VENUE: PAGA PARK



REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH



ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED & FESTUS N. NBANGNAN



4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDULAI OSMAN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABAGNA NELSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: R.T. U VS MIGHTY ROYALS



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL & KINGSLEY ASARE



4TH REFEREE: JOHN KOOMSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HAMIDU SEIDU BOMISON



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW



ZONE TWO DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: SKKY FC VS NZEMA KOTOKO



VENUE: DABOASE



REFEREE: SOLOMON MORDEY



ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI & JOHN ANSAH



4TH REFEREE: THERESA BREMANSU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HADI MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: B.Y.F. ACADEMY VS NEW EDUBIASE

VENUE: GYAMFI PARK BEKWAI



REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE



ASSISTANTS: KENNETH ARMOO & MICHAEL LAMME



4TH REFEREE: ALFRED TABI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK AGYEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: YAHAYA SWALIHU



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021



MATCH: PROUD UNITED VS STAR MADRID



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM



ASSISTANTS: JOSHUA ANANE & YEVOO YAO



4TH REFEREE: GODWIN TORDZRO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE AGYEI KANE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: KOJO SASSAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: UNISTARS VS ASOKWA DEPORTIVO



VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM



REFEREE: IDDRISU MUSTAPHA



ASSISTANTS: NDEEGO ABRAHAM & ISAAC MUMUNI BAGURICHER



4TH REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAA APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISAAC NIMAKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: WASSAMAN VS HASAACAS



VENUE: OKESE PARK, EJISU



REFEREE: EBENEZER TETTEH



ASSISTANTS: ANTHONY APPIAH MENDS & SEIDU ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKARI SADIQ



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS VIPERS



VENUE: AGOGO



REFEREE: DAVID ADANNEY



ASSISTANTS: SAMULEL OWUSU & SETH ARMAH ASHAI



4TH REFEREE: ALHASSAN ABDUL RASDI W.



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWASI ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH:SAMARTEX VS ALL BLACKS



VENUE: SAMREBOI



REFEREE: MORO IDRISSU



ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AKATEY & SUMAILA ISSAH



4TH REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEXANDER AZAMETI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: GOLD STARS VS ACHIKEN FC



VENUE: BIBIANI



REFEREE: ERNEST BAAFI



ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE & GABRIEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ACHAMPONG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOHN AFFUL



ZONE THREE DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: TEMA YOUTH VS DANBORT



VENUE: TEMA STADIUM



REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH



ASSISTANTS: JAMES AINOSSON & KWAME FRIMPONG



4TH REFEREE: NII COFFIE GIDEON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA AGYEI SARPONE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES MCKWEON



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: PLANNERS VS PHAR RANGERS



VENUE: AKIM TAFO ROVERS PARK



REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH



ASSISTANTS: MOSES AMEGBETOR & MICHAEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: DANIEL BOATENG ATUOBI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT AMARTEY LARYEA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANCIS TWUM



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021



MATCH: MIGHTY JETS VS KOTOKU ROYALS



VENUE: MATS PARK, TESHIE



REFEREE: AMADU IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ESSUMAN & IBRAHIM MORO ADAMS

4TH REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM LANTE QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: CALEB ABLORH



GFA CAMERAMAN: AARON TETTEH NARH



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021



MATCH: VISION FC VD AGBOZUME WEAVERS



VENUE: TEMA STADIUM



REFEREE: FREDRICK SAMENA



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC DUODO & AUGUSTINE AFFUL



4TH REFEREE: DAVID JABEZ KPATAPKLA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: B. DANQUAH WILSON



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: BERNARD AGBODZA



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: KRYSTAL PALACE VS NANIA FC



VENUE: AKOSOMBO



REFEREE: JABREAL SULEMAN



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYARKO & DANIEL AKOTO



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH OSAFO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISAAC YIRENKYI AKUFFO



GFA CAMERAMAN: EKOW DAVIES



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: HEART OF LIONS VS ACCRA LIONS – LIVE ON FACEBOOK



VENUE: KPANDO STADIUM



REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ANIM NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021



MATCH: UNCLE T VS ACCRA CITY



VENUE: GSCE, PRAMPRAM



REFEREE: HANS MENSAH



ASSISTANTS: JOSEPH LARYEA & NII KPOTI NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: APEAMENYO BRIGHT



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALBERT COMMEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: STEPHEN APPIAH