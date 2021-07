Match Officials for Division One League Matchweek 29

GFA has announced referees for this weekend's DOL games

The Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 29 of the Division One League.

Below are the Match Officials for Week 29:



No. REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALSDATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM ARSENALS VS NSOATREMAN



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK, BEREKUM



REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM ASSI



ASSISTANTS: ELVIS ATTAKORAH & ABDUL RAHMAN YAKUBU



4TH REFEREE: ENOCH DIAWUO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN ALIDU ALHASSAN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN KYEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: WILLIAM ARTHUR



DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021



MATCH: STEADFAST VS PAGA CROCODILES



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE:ERIC SEFA ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: ELIHAH AMOAH & MARFO KWADWO BEDIAKO



4TH REFEREE: JOHN KOOMSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: UNITY FC VS TAMALE CITY



VENUE: KENYASI TOWN PARK



REFEREE: FRANCIS XAVIER ADAMS



ASSISTANTS: BONIFACE KWOSE & KINGSLEY ASARE



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOUS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: YUSSIF YAKUBU CHIBSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: TECHIMAN CITY VS YOUNG APOSTLES



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



REFEREE: IBRAHIM ABDULAI



ASSISTANTS: SULEMAN MOHAMMED & ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBILLA



4TH REFEREE: WUTIRIRAH HERBERT HAMZA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMA DARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO VS NKORANZA WARRIORS



VENUE: KINTAMPO PARK



REFEREE: MAURICE ANANKANI

ASSISTANTS: ABDUL SALAM ABDULAI & SAMUEL OWUSU



4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD GYABAAH YEBOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSEPH KWARTENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW



DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021



MATCH: B.A UNITED VS WA SUNTAA



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE



ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED & BASHIRU TORDIA BONOMIA



4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL BANAHENE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PIUS KWARTENG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU











DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: BOFOAKWA VS MIGHTY ROYALS



VENUE: SUNYANI



REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE & ROBERT SUNDAY ADUKO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TEIKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: YENDI GBEWAA VS R.T.U



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: JOSEPH KWEKU ADDAE



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI ISSAH BAGURICHIRA & IDDRISU ISSAHAKU



4TH REFEREE: JAMES ANIA AYOKO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: OSEI KWADWO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: YAHAYA SWALIHU



ZONE 2 DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: ACHIKEN FC VS ASOKWA DEPORTIVO



VENUE: JAMSCO PARK, ASSIN FOSU



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR & FESTUS NGBANGNAN



4TH REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL TWUMASI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO VS WASSAMAN



VENUE: AULENOANU PARK



REFEREE: HANS MENSAH



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYARKO & SUMAILA ISSAH



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL KOFI BAAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: HASAACAS VS SKYY FC



VENUE: SEKONDI GYANDU PARK



REFEREE: ERNEST BAAFI



ASSISTANTS: JONES BOATENG & JOSEPH LARYEA



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDUL KARIM OLIVER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FELIX BOANSI



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: SAMARTEX VS GOLD STARS



VENUE: SAMREBOI



REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ESSUMAN ARTHUR & JAMES AINOOSON



4TH REFEREE: FERDINAND NYANYI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS AGGREY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: NEW EDUBIASE VS STAR MADRID



VENUE: BEKWAI PARK



REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA



ASSISTANTS: IBRAHIM MORO ADAMS & GEORGE AKISIBOKA



4TH REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS B.Y.F ACADEMY



VENUE: AGOGO COLLINS SHS PARK

REFEREE: DAVID ADDANEY



ASSISTANTS: ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE & ISAAC DUODO



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD ADU GYAMFI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSIE ATTA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: VIPERS VS PROUD UNITED



VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM



REFEREE: IBRAHIM AMADU



ASSISTANTS: PAUL DEYEGBE & BLESS AWADZI



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM AMO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSEPH OFORI MENSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: ALL BLACKS VS UNISTAR



VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM



REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAH



ASSISTANTS: DIVINE GBOLOMOR & PATRICK GOHA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAN LANTE QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE



ZONE 3DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VE PLANNERS FC



VENUE: ODA STADIUM



REFEREE: MATTHEW AYISU



ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL BOATENG & DANIEL EKOW AKOTO



4TH REFEREE: B. DOUGLAS- KPORHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA AGYEI SARPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: VISION FC VS TEMA YOUTH



VENUE: TEMA STADIUM



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF ADAARI



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & STEPHEN BALANGUENA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GEORGE ANTWI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: ACCRA CITY VS KRYSTAL PALACE



VENUE: TESHIE MATS PARK



REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: SHERRIF K. DUAH & GABRIEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: BISMARK ASANTE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NANA AKUA FREMA



GFA CAMERAMAN: AARON TETTEH NARH



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: UNCLE T VS YOUNG WISE



VENUE: PRAMPRAM



REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAAH APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTINE AFFUL & SAMUEL DAVOR



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA ASAMOAH BOAKYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID ABAIDOO



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: DANBORT VS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: NUNGUA



REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ASANTE & HALILU ALHASSAN



4TH REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER:



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: CALEB ABLORH



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021



MATCH: AGBOZUME WEAVERS VS HEARTS OF LIONS



VENUE: SOMEY SHS PARK



REFEREE: DANIEL BOATENG ATUOBI



ASSISTANTS: WISDOM TEFE & BABAVI NGORLI ESO



4TH REFEREE: PETER ANSAH TEYE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CAESAR-HEH FRANKLIN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AKPABLI SANDOCAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOSEPH BINEY



GFA COMMUNICATIONS



Source: ghanafa.org