Match Officials for Ghana Premier League Matchweek Two

Match officials for matchday two have been announced

Match day Two of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League comes off this weekend with an exciting line up of matches.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Day 2 of the GPL.



Below are the Match Officials for Day 2



NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTINE DAKURA SUGLO & AU TIMUAH BAAH



4TH REFEREE: ALFAA BA- ADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND ASHONG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021



MATCH: MEDEAMA VS GOLDSTARS



VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA



REFEREE: CLEMENT KWAME NKUAH



ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & DAVID ADDICO

4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOESPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021



MATCH: ASHGOLD VS KARELA



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM, OBUASI



REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMAH



ASSISTANTS:BAWA HARUNA & SULEMAN SALAU DEEN



4TH REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS DREAMS



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM, ELMINA



REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI

ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSHEINI & ALHASSAN ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021



MATCH: ADUANA VS KING FAISAL



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK, DORMAA



REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: ABDUL RAUF ALHASSAN & FAUZAN MINKAAL- IL



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN SEINI SEIDU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VS RTU



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



ASSISTANTS: FREEMAN AWULOO & PROSPER AVINOU



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM GIDIGLO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND ASHONG



GOAL RUSH ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ELEVEN WONDERS



VENUE: BEREKUM



REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ASANTE & RICHARD APPIAH



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS DEVY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021



MATCH: WAFA VS HEARTS OF OAK

VENUE: SOGAKOPE



REFEREE: PHILIP ARTHUR FORSON



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR & KOFI NYARKO BEKAE



4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VS BECHEM UNITED



VENUE: BABA YARA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED TIJANI & ALEX OSAM



4TH REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL NTOW AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI ADJEI