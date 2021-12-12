File photo

Match Preview – FC Nania v Inter Allies – Dansoman.

All is set for Allies to record the first win on the road when we face FC Nania on Sunday afternoon.



After registering a draw, a defeat and a win in the first three games, the Capelli Boys are poised to keep the winning momentum.



MATCH DETAILS:



‪Competition: Division One – Week 4



‪Date – 12th December, 2021



‪Time: 3:00 pm

‪Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman



MATCH OFFICIALS:



REFEREE:ROBERT MUSEY



ASSISTANTS:JAMES OSAFO & ISAAC AMETSIKPO



4TH REFREE:FRANCIS ANKRA



MATCH COMMISSIONER:KUEDUFIA FAMOUS DENU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELLIAS NINSON



TEAM NEWS: Alex Aso, Ishmael Otutey and Gideon Adjei are all out of the game due to injury.



Desmond Abuga isn’t available for the match as he’s recuperating from a knee injury.