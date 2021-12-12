0
Sports

Match Preview: FC Nania v Inter Allies

61b51ff614cf1 File photo

Sun, 12 Dec 2021

Match Preview – FC Nania v Inter Allies – Dansoman.

All is set for Allies to record the first win on the road when we face FC Nania on Sunday afternoon.

After registering a draw, a defeat and a win in the first three games, the Capelli Boys are poised to keep the winning momentum.

MATCH DETAILS:

‪Competition: Division One – Week 4

‪Date – 12th December, 2021

‪Time: 3:00 pm

‪Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman

MATCH OFFICIALS:

REFEREE:ROBERT MUSEY

ASSISTANTS:JAMES OSAFO & ISAAC AMETSIKPO

4TH REFREE:FRANCIS ANKRA

MATCH COMMISSIONER:KUEDUFIA FAMOUS DENU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE

GFA CAMERAMAN: ELLIAS NINSON

TEAM NEWS: Alex Aso, Ishmael Otutey and Gideon Adjei are all out of the game due to injury.

Desmond Abuga isn’t available for the match as he’s recuperating from a knee injury.

