Match Preview – FC Nania v Inter Allies – Dansoman.
All is set for Allies to record the first win on the road when we face FC Nania on Sunday afternoon.
After registering a draw, a defeat and a win in the first three games, the Capelli Boys are poised to keep the winning momentum.
MATCH DETAILS:
Competition: Division One – Week 4
Date – 12th December, 2021
Time: 3:00 pm
Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman
MATCH OFFICIALS:
REFEREE:ROBERT MUSEY
ASSISTANTS:JAMES OSAFO & ISAAC AMETSIKPO
4TH REFREE:FRANCIS ANKRA
MATCH COMMISSIONER:KUEDUFIA FAMOUS DENU
VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE
GFA CAMERAMAN: ELLIAS NINSON
TEAM NEWS: Alex Aso, Ishmael Otutey and Gideon Adjei are all out of the game due to injury.
Desmond Abuga isn’t available for the match as he’s recuperating from a knee injury.