Match Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama SC- Samuel Boadu faces former club in crucial clash

Medeama will look to complete the double over Hearts of Oak following their narrow 1-0 victory

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC on Sunday in what could turn out to be a crucial week in the race for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The mouth-watering matchday 29 fixture is scheduled to kick off at 6:00pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians are aiming to get back on track after their 1-1 draw with city-rivals Great Olympics in the ”Ga Mants3” derby last week.



The stakes are high for Hearts coach Samuel Boadu who will be coming up against his former team for the first time since his move to Accra.



A positive result on Sunday will put the pressure on joint-league leaders Kotoko who have a daunting task when they travel to Dawu to face relegation-threatened Inter Allies on Monday.



With six matches to go, the title race is still far from over and Medeama are part of the chasing pack.

The Mauve and Yellows are third on the league standings with 46 points- four points adrift Hearts and Kotoko who are both tied on 50 points.



Following their humiliating 3-0 defeat at Inter Allies, Coach Yaw Preko’s side bounced back last weekend to beat regional rivals Karela 1-0 at the Akoon Park.



Medeama will look to complete the double over Hearts of Oak following their narrow 1-0 victory in the first round at Tarkwa.







Hearts of Oak XI

GK Richard Attah, Fatawu Mohammed (c), Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Afutu, Isaac Mensah, Emmanuel Nettey, Salifu Ibrahim, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, Daniel Banieh Afriye



Medeama XI:



Eric Ofori Antwi (Gk), Ibrahim Yaro, Bright Enchil, Baba Musah Abdulai, Vincent Atingah, Richard Boadu, Rashid Nortey, Eric Kwakwa, Tetteh Zutah (c), Mumuni Zakaria, Prince Opoku Agyemang



Match Officials:



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & FREEMAN ANWULO



4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO