Match Preview: WAFA vs Hearts of Oak- WAFA look to maintain unbeaten run against Hearts of oak

Patrick Razak vs WAFA

WAFA plays Hearts of Oak in GPL week 2

WAFA-Hearts of Oak chase first league win of the season



Hearts of Oak look to end winless run against WAFA



West Africa Football Academy(WAFA) hosts defending champions Hearts of Oak in the match week two of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League(GPL) season.



Both teams seek their first win of the season after WAFA picked up a defeat against King Faisal in Kumasi, whereas Hearts of Oak were held to a scoreless draw by Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



For WAFA, a win at home over the Phobians is not far from reach as they are undefeated against the reigning league champions in their last six games in Sogakope. The Academy lads have won four out of the six games, drawing two.

Obviously, Samuel Boadu's charges will have to dig deep for a needed first win of the season and also end their two-game winless streak in all competitions, which include a 6-1 defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in CAF Champions League.



Hearts of Oak's last visit to Sogakope ended in a 1-0 defeat but the Rainbow lads despite the loss were crowned League winners for the first time in 12 years.



While Hearts are seeking their first win in Sogakope since 20007, WAFA's new gaffer Guillermo Zaragoza would want to win his first home game in charge.



Wafa-Hearts of Oak games has also been entertaining and is fast becoming one of the most anticipated games on the Ghanaian football Calander.



The match is set at 3 PM kick-off time on Friday, November 5.