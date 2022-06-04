Match Report: Accra Lions 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions FC

Accra Lions extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a comfortable victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A brilliant header in the first half from Remember Boateng and a stunning strike from Hagan Frimpong in the second half ensured the newcomers sealed their stay in the topflight for another season with two games.



The hosts got off to a great start and should have been up in the early minutes after Kelvin Kyei sent in a teasing crossing, but Frimpong could not connect.



And few minutes later Remember Boateng fired from behind after a nice dummy, only for his effort to go inches wide.



Just before the hour mark, the winger broke the deadlock after meeting a cross from Issa Ibrahim from the left.



Moments later, Collins Ameyaw had Chelsea's best chance but his shot could not trouble Accra Lions goalkeeper Fredrick Asare.



Lions felt they should have had a penalty after Daniel Awuni was brought down in the box but referee Rustum Gameli waved play on. Accra Lions went into the break with the lead.

Berekum Chelsea returned from the break strongly as they chased the equalizer, with Kelvin Obeng meeting a Patrick Asiedu cross which nearly beat Asare.



Rashid Abubakar had the chance to give Accra Lions a second goal but his goal-bound effort was cleared off the line before Mohammed Alhassan forced a save from Accra Lions goalie Fredrick Asare.



Accra Lions broke into attack with Seidu Bassit finding Frimpong with a brilliant pass, and the winger calmly taking on a defender before curling home the second.



Frimpong should have added his second of the game after beating the defenders of Berekum Chelsea but could not find the back of the net.



It was a comfortable win for the newcomers and seals their stay in the topflight for another campaign.