Match Report- Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea FC

Berekum Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw with Great Olympics at the Golden City Park in the Ghana Premier League on Monday, 3 January 2022.

The Gunners were seeking to return to winning ways after defeat to defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak in an outstanding Week 5 fixture but they lacked the firepower.



The brightest chance of the game was when substitute Mohammed Alhassan's effort was stopped Olympics goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku.

Berekum Chelsea have now failed to win back-to-back home matches which would have lifted them to 12th 12th position on the table.



Olympics are unbeaten in three matches and next week's trip will be their second consecutive away match.